Aubrey (yes that's his real name) Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer and actor who has released such bangers as Take Care, Started From The Bottom, Hotline Bling and so on.

More recently though, he has spent his time making diss tracks about Kendrick Lamar and we have some thoughts...

His crimes include weird stuff with young girls, secret children and making the sort of music that a sexually inexperienced man will play to 'set the mood'.

So do the charges match the crime? And is it illegal to make too many confusing diss tracks? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.