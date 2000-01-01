Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Donald John Trump, reality star, businessman, former president and current presidential candidate.



Donald is no stranger to a real courtroom but today is all about his petty crimes like drinking 12 diet cokes a day, claiming bodies are like batteries and not thinking through the logistics of a particular wall.

Now, if you genuinely tried to do a Cancelled episode about Mr Donald, you’d be going for a decade so instead the episode covers SOME of the bizarre you may have forgotten about.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

END BITS:

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.