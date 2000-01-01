News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

David "Put Yourself First" Beckham

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom David Beckham, football star, style icon, husband of Spice Girl and friend of the Cancelled courtroom Victoria Beckham, and father of Brooklyn "Lazy Boy" Beckham.

A recent documentary about David's life and career has seen millions of people around the world swoon over his perfect face, chiseled abs and sporting ability, but we are not so easily fooled.

It turns out David, the naughty boy, has allegedly committed a number of crimes like cheatin', wearing a sarong at night, and moving house too many times and it's a case for the Cancelled courtroom.

Do the punishments fit the crime? You decide.

Plus, of course, more lazy gewl stories!

THE END BITS
Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz 

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.