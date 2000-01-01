News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Billie Eilish: The Most Bizarre Interview Of All Time

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, welcome to the Cancelled Courtroom! You’re undeniably talented and, let’s face it, way too cool for us.

You've been in the spotlight since you were 14, an age when our brains are still buffering, which might explain some of your less-than-thoughtful moments. Like that time she dissed sleepwalkers or bragged about having a poop festival with eight bathroom visits in one day.

Oh, and did you know Billie was homeschooled with her brother? She said parents are lazy for doing it any other way. 

We’ve got a few other things to unpack: like when she took aim at the internet’s biggest trolls... ugly guys and she criticised rap artists for not literally meaning every lyric. And of course, there was an awkward Halloween costume.

Let us investigate then deliberate. Sorry Billie, you can’t talk your way out of this. 

A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY: 
The “Ryan Gosling’s Face Is Too Hot” Notebook
The Olympics
Drew Barrymore
It Ends With Us Drama
Bennifer
Lady Gaga

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES: 
podcast@mamamia.com.au

END BITS:
If you’re looking for something else to listen to why not check out our award winning parenting podcast How To Build A Human.

Or click here to listen to the hosts of Mamamia Out Loud open up about creativity and how they stay inspired. 

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish 

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.