American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, welcome to the Cancelled Courtroom! You’re undeniably talented and, let’s face it, way too cool for us.

You've been in the spotlight since you were 14, an age when our brains are still buffering, which might explain some of your less-than-thoughtful moments. Like that time she dissed sleepwalkers or bragged about having a poop festival with eight bathroom visits in one day.

Oh, and did you know Billie was homeschooled with her brother? She said parents are lazy for doing it any other way.

We’ve got a few other things to unpack: like when she took aim at the internet’s biggest trolls... ugly guys and she criticised rap artists for not literally meaning every lyric. And of course, there was an awkward Halloween costume.



Let us investigate then deliberate. Sorry Billie, you can’t talk your way out of this.



CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.