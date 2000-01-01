Sorry in advance to the Beyhive... Beyoncé Giselle Knowles, welcome to the Cancelled courtroom!



Look, this ain't Texas, and thank goodness for that, because their rules are slightly more intense than ours.

Alright, Queen Bey, we’re not here to trash your talent (because let’s face it, her fans would hunt us down) and why would we? Your voice is Irreplaceable. But from failing to ref a family smackdown to the conspiracy theory that brought us to tears (yep, really), there's a lot Bey has to answer for.



So, is Beyoncé to blame for everything? Definitely not! But, you know, maybe just a little?

Plus more of your Lazy Gewl stories.



CREDITS:



Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.