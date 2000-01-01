ENTER LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAYS HERE!



If you think Ballerina Farm means pigs with point shoes and tutus 1. that's really cute and 2. you're very wrong (unfortunately).



Today we are diving into the world of ‘Trad Wives’ and more specifically the world of Ballerina Farm which is both a brand and a woman. Hannah Neeleman is a mumfluencer, a mother of eight children and has amassed a huge 10 million followers on Instagram who follow her literally churning butter and collecting eggs from her chickens. Seems wholesome right? Wrong (kinda).



Her charges include competing in a beauty pageant just two weeks postpartum, pretending to be poor but owning a $30,000 stove and a birthday present which is the stuff of nightmares (but that was technically her husband’s fault). We unpack all.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:



The O.C: Seth's Behind The Scenes Antics & The Issue With Marissa

7th “Stop Trying To Be The Bible” Heaven

Timothée Chalamet

The “Ryan Gosling’s Face Is Too Hot” Notebook

The Olympics

Drew Barrymore

It Ends With Us Drama

Bennifer

Lady Gaga



Listen to Mamamia's twice-daily news podcast The Quicky: I'm A Feminist, But Do I Secretly Wanna Be A Tradwife? here.

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

END BITS:

If you’re looking for something else to listen to why not check out our hilarious and seriously unhelpful podcast The Baby Bubble hosted by Clare and Jessie Stephens.



Or click here to listen to But Are You Happy, hosted by Clare Stephens.



Or click here to listen to the hosts of Mamamia Out Loud open up about creativity and how they stay inspired.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.