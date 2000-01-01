Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom your dad's favourite movie star Adam Sandler.

Known for his 'comedy' Mr Sandler has been behind some of the most successful and equally controversial movies of all time.

From racist tropes, to general yelling, and hiring the same bunch of men over and over again, today we put Adam Sandler on trial and serve him with charges and sentences.



But, is there a fit punishment for the man behind the movie Jack And Jill? (A crime against twins everywhere)

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

