There aren't many things that we hate more than cheating in the Cancelled Courtroom, but bad cheating is one of them.

This episode covers the recent controversy surrounding Adam Levine, and asks the question: is there such thing as a good sext?

We also go back in time to dissect his beef with pilots, Lady Gaga and celebrity fragrances.

