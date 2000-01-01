But Are You Happy?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this podcast so far, it’s that things aren’t meant to be perfect. But try telling that to a perfectionist.

Zoë Foster Blake, a self-described perfectionist, doesn’t always see it as a positive trait. In her conversation with Clare Stephens, she shares what she’s learned about embracing failure, recognising when she needs space to recharge, and the interviews and events she chooses not to do.

Is Zoë Foster Blake happy? You’ll have to listen to find out.

Zoë’s book Things Will Calm Down Soon is out 1 October (RRP 32.99, Atlantic Books Australia). You can find out more here.

Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au to share your feedback about the show or to suggest a guest.

