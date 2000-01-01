But Are You Happy?

Five years ago, Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews quit their jobs at Mamamia and started their podcast Shameless, from their dining room tables. Today, Zara & Michelle are the hosts of one of the most popular shows in the country and the owners of Shameless Media.

From the outside, they appear to have it all…but are they happy? Today, they sit down with Clare to talk through some of the most challenging times in their careers, how they feel about their success and why they never, ever read the comments.

