But Are You Happy?

Toni Lodge is a comedian, author, and one-half of the comedy podcast Toni and Ryan.

Toni is funny, it’s a big part of who she is and what she does. In this episode, she discusses using humor as a coping mechanism for grief and a way to remember her Mum.

She's worked hard to get to where she is and now that she has her dream job, where she gets to laugh and make people laugh every day… is she happy?

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Toni Lodge

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Clare O’Halloran

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

