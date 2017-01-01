This is the first But Are You Happy interview that made Clare a little nervous...in a good way. Because saying the quiet part out loud can be risky...but it's also where great ideas are born, where creativity flourishes, and where authenticity lives: all things that matter a lot to Tim Minchin.

In this conversation, we get a glimpse of a different side of Tim as he reflects on the highs and lows of his success. He talks about why compliments don’t sit well with him, the fakery in the performance industry, and the dehumanisation that comes with internet pile-ons.

He and Clare also explore the struggle of deciding whether to speak your mind or keep quiet.

So, has Tim Minchin found happiness? You'll have to listen to find out.

THE END BITS

You can find out more about Tim Minchin’s book You Don't Have to Have a Dream here.

