But Are You Happy?

Have you ever had to walk away from something you thought you wanted?

In this deeply vulnerable conversation, actress and author Steph Tisdell discusses leaving a toxic relationship, moving on from jobs that didn’t fit her anymore, and taking a break from social media.

On her journey to happiness—whatever that looks like for her—Steph also talks about the unique struggle she faces as an Indigenous woman trying to connect with both her own community and the wider Australian audience.

So, has Steph Tisdell found happiness? You'll have to listen to find out.

This episode contains references to domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact 1800 RESPECT.

You can find out more about Steph's book The Skin I'm In here.

