But Are You Happy?

Mamamia Podcasts

Steph Claire Smith: On Looks As Currency, A Different Kind Of Parenting & Her Biggest Goal Yet

Steph Claire Smith is one of the most beautiful women in Australia. She has well over a million followers on Instagram. She's worked incredibly hard to build her very successful business 'KIC' with her best friend Laura. And at home, she has an adorable son and a very supportive partner.

By all accounts, it seems like Steph Claire-Smith has life in the bag … But, is she happy?

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Steph Claire-Smith

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Clare O’Halloran

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au