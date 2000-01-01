But Are You Happy?

This is part two of our conversation with actor, musician and mental health advocate Rob Mills. If you haven't listened to part one yet - click here.

In part two, Rob opens up about his relationship with TV presenter Georgie Tunny and gives us a sneak peek into their wedding planning.

Plus, he also shares his thoughts on why it's so important for men to open up about their mental health and reflects on his journey with his sexuality after years of media speculation.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Listen to Part One of this conversation here.

Listen to last week's episode: Laura Byrne On Feeling The Pressure To “Fix” The Way She Looks

If you want to learn more about Rob Mills, read his book Putting on a Show: Manhood, Mates and Mental Health

GET IN TOUCH:

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Rob Mills

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.