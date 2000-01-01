News
But Are You Happy?

Mamamia Podcasts

What Noémie Fox Knows About Seizing Your Moment

Did you think we were done for the season? Surprise! We’ve got a special treat for you—a live episode featuring Olympic gold medalist and beloved athlete, Noémie Fox.

In this episode, Clare dives into Noémie’s journey, from growing up in an Olympic family to overcoming self-doubt and failure—topics Noémie has some powerful insights.

So, is Noémie Fox happy? You would think so, wouldn’t you?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

We're taking suggestions for the next season of But Are You Happy. Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au and let us know who you want to hear on the podcast. 

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Noémie Fox

Executive Producer: Naima Brown

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.