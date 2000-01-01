News
But Are You Happy?

Mamamia Podcasts

What Missy Higgins Knows About Shame

Welcome to the first episode of Season Four of But Are You Happy.

In this episode, Clare Stephens sits down with one of her idols, Missy Higgins—the Australian musician whose emotive songwriting has deeply connected with so many people.

They discuss prioritising happiness over expectations, navigating a new phase of life, and how music can be therapeutic when processing pain. Missy shares how creating her latest album, The Second Act, has helped her heal.

Is Missy Higgins happy? You’ll have to listen to find out. 

We’re releasing this episode on R U OK? Day, a day dedicated to encouraging connection and open conversations about mental health. You can find helpful resources here.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

  • Missy Higgins’ new album ‘The Second Act’ is out now. Listen here.
  • You can find all the dates and information about her tour here.
  • Missy will be inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame on November 20.

 GET IN TOUCH:

Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au to share your feedback about the show or to suggest a guest. 

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Missy Higgins

Executive Producer: Naima Brown

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.