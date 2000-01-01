Welcome to the first episode of Season Four of But Are You Happy.
In this episode, Clare Stephens sits down with one of her idols, Missy Higgins—the Australian musician whose emotive songwriting has deeply connected with so many people.
They discuss prioritising happiness over expectations, navigating a new phase of life, and how music can be therapeutic when processing pain. Missy shares how creating her latest album, The Second Act, has helped her heal.
Is Missy Higgins happy? You’ll have to listen to find out.
We’re releasing this episode on R U OK? Day, a day dedicated to encouraging connection and open conversations about mental health. You can find helpful resources here.
Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au to share your feedback about the show or to suggest a guest.
Host: Clare Stephens
Guest: Missy Higgins
Executive Producer: Naima Brown
Audio Producer: Scott Stronach
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.