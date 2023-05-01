But Are You Happy?

Ever had that dream? The one where you became famous because you went viral on TikTok and your life changed forever? For Millie Ford, that dream is a reality.

Millie has a TikTok following of over 1.5 million, and her own podcast called Out Of Character with Millie, she’s been crowned TikTok’s Creator of the Year and is now building a career as an actor.

In this chat she talks about the downsides of basing her whole social media identity on being relatable, how her recent OCD and ADHD diagnoses have impacted her life and whether making lots of money actually does lead to happiness.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Millie Ford

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.