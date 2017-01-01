But Are You Happy?

We've all faced those biting comments about our looks or how we act, and we often let those words affect us, even though they shouldn’t.

Lucinda Price, AKA Froomes, grew up convinced that to fit in with the 'right' crowd, she had to be hot. Back then, certain traits were seen as the ultimate beauty standard, leading her to believe she had to change parts of herself to be accepted.

In this episode, Froomes—who’s an author, comedian, broadcaster, and internet personality—sits down with Clare to chat about the unrealistic beauty standards we’ve all faced and how they’ve affected her and so many other women. This episode isn’t just about happiness, it’s also about self-acceptance and navigating the challenges that come with it.

So, after working to overcome so much and be comfortable in her own skin, is Froomes happy? Let’s find out.

You can find out more about Froome’s book All I Ever Wanted Was To Be Hot here.

The Butterfly Foundation is a great support service for anyone who struggles with disordered eating or body image issues. You can find more information here.

