But Are You Happy?

Who do you compare yourself to? Your best friend? Your sister? The person sitting across from you on the train? The truth is, we all do it. And believe it or not, Laura Henshaw does too.

Laura Henshaw is the CEO of Kic, a podcast host, a model and has a massive online following. In this chat, she reveals what it's really like working in an industry where how you look often defines your worth and how she's overcome feeling like the number two.

So, is she happy?

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Laura Henshaw

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.