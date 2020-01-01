But Are You Happy?

Talking about mental health can be tough, and many of us just laugh it off. Khanh Ong often does this to make others comfortable, but this conversation is different.

Khanh is a chef, author, and media personality who has been able to taste so much success since bursting onto our screens on Master Chef. However it was his time in the "I’m A Celebrity" jungle that helped him realise the one thing stopping him from happiness.

In this chat, he opens up about that one thing, how success doesn’t change your perception of yourself and how your childhood shapes who you become as an adult.

If you want to hear more about Khanh's story, read his book A Gay Guy's Guide to Life Love Food

