Have you ever felt stuck in a season of your life that you wish you could just move on from? Hugh van Cuylenburg has.

Hugh is the founder of The Resilience Project, a best-selling author, a former school teacher and co-hosts The Imperfects podcast, which aims to show how perfectly imperfect we all are.

As this season of But Are You Happy? comes to an end, Hugh talks about the seasons he’s found most challenging, his biggest insecurities and the things he regrets sharing with the world that he can’t take back.

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Hugh van Cuylenburg

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.