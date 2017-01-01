But Are You Happy?

Failure is something we all face at some point—whether it’s a big setback or a small disappointment. After losing his boxing match at the Paris Olympics, Harry Garside felt like he had failed the entire country of Australia.

In this episode, Clare Stephens chats with Harry about the surprising emptiness he felt after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He opens up about the moment he was publicly arrested for something he didn’t do and how that experience helped him build a better relationship with himself. Plus, Harry shares his thoughts on embracing his feminine side and why he can't stand the term "toxic positivity."

Is Harry Garside happy? You’ll have to listen to find out.

You can find out more about Harry’s book The Good Fight here.

