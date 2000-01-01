But Are You Happy?

Flex Mami is an unstoppable creative force. She seems to be able to do whatever project she puts her mind to. From writing a self-help book, to creating a card game to renovating any space she inhabits. Does anything slow her down? Does she ever second-guess herself?

Flex appears to have everything you need to succeed in life, confidence, passion and now - money… But is she happy?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guests: Flex Mami

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Clare O’Halloran

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au