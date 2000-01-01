But Are You Happy?

Georgie Tunny is an accomplished television journalist and host. She’s worked hard and dealt with setbacks like having a guest walk out on her on live TV or that time when Tony Armstrong got the job she wanted.

But Georgie has also achieved so much in her journey, including a spot on the panel of The Project- the dream job for many journalists. She’s doing a job that she is passionate about and is motivated and driven by a need to tell people's stories.

Now, she’s engaged to the love of her life, Rob Mills and is venturing into the next chapter of her life… But Is She Happy?

