Welcome to the first episode of But Are You Happy?

Clare Stephens is about to sit down with 8 celebrities and ask them to be at their most vulnerable. But before she does, it's only fair that Clare opens up first.

Clare sits down with the host of The Quicky and No Filter Claire Murphy to discuss her vulnerabilities - competing with the person you love the most, dealing with mental health, jealousy, ambition, and… whether or not she is happy.

