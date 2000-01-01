But Are You Happy?

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom!



The O.C was an iconic TV show with three wealthy main characters: Marissa, Summer, Seth and troubled youth Ryan. Seth/Adam Brody was apparently just as focused on set as a sloth in a hammock (sorry if we've offended any sloths).



The show ran from 2003-2007 but creators probably should've given up after season three when, SPOILER ALERT: Marissa died in a very dramatic scene that probably still makes you cry.



Did they kill her off because she was the worst? Should they instead have taken out her mum Julie Cooper-Nichol-Bullet-Roberts-Atwood-Cooper? She was a legitimate predator.



Normally we look into silly celebrity crimes but some of these scenes felt a little illegal.

We're investigating all the weird storylines: constant near-death experiences, a gay dad and a bisexual bartender. Gasp! Plus, the real life drama was just as wild.



And of course we have more of your lazy gewl stories.

If you enjoyed this episode, you can follow CANCELLED here.



Listen to A Brutally Honest Review Of Nobody Wants This on Mamamia podcast: The Spill here.



A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:

7th “Stop Trying To Be The Bible” Heaven

Timothée Chalamet

The “Ryan Gosling’s Face Is Too Hot” Notebook

The Olympics

Drew Barrymore

It Ends With Us Drama

Bennifer

Lady Gaga

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

END BITS:

If you’re looking for something else to listen to why not check out our hilarious and seriously unhelpful podcast The Baby Bubble hosted by Clare and Jessie Stephens.



Or click here to listen to the hosts of Mamamia Out Loud open up about creativity and how they stay inspired.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.