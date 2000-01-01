But Are You Happy?

What's the moment you wish you could take back? Now take that moment and imagine an entire nation watching it and you're on par with Cate Campbell.

Cate is a multiple Olympic gold medal winner, a current multiple world record holder, and if she qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she’ll be the first Australian swimmer to have competed at five Olympic Games.

In this chat she dives deep into moments of professional and personal disappointment, the time she couldn't cope when her younger sister beat her and why she decided to take psychiatric medication weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.

