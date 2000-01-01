News
But Are You Happy?

Mamamia Podcasts

Season 4 Coming Soon!

Does the world lie to us about happiness?

That’s the question Clare Stephens is exploring with a new group of guests in Season 4 of But Are You Happy?, launching on Thursday, September 12th, R U OK? Day.

This season promises to be our most powerful yet, with guests opening up like never before, sharing happiness hacks and life habits that can help you redefine your own life.

Follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a thing, wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Host: Clare Stephens

Executive Producer: Naima Brown

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.