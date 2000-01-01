But Are You Happy?

Aweng Ade-Chuol was working at Lidcombe McDonalds in Western Sydney when she was scouted by a modeling agency and the next thing she knew she was on a fashion runway in Paris.

After fleeing Sudan and arriving in Australia she dealt with culture shock and the separation of her family. But the hardship didn’t end there, Aweng discusses coming out to her religious family and the toll it took on her mental health.

She’s living an authentic life and reached heights that most models dream of… but is she happy?

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Aweng Ade-Chuol

