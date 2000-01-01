But Are You Happy?

This episode of 'No Filter,' hosted by Mia Freedman will help you have better relationships - and understand the bad ones you’ve had in the past - or might still be having.



Because the origin of every relationship we have is our attachment style, and knowing what yours is and how that affects how you interact with people and the romantic partners you choose can be a game-changer.



Mia talks to clinical psychologist and attachment theory expert, Dr. Morgan Anderson, about all things attachment styles and so much more, like: what exactly is the “ick”, what is breadcrumbing, and why we tend to be attracted to people who may not be so good for us.

