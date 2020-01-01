But Are You Happy?

How would you feel if you failed at the one thing you’ve worked tirelessly towards for so long? Imagine being an Olympian, feeling the weight of an entire nation's expectations to win gold. That's the reality for Ariarne Titmus right now.

Ariarne Titmus, a record-holding swimmer, is just days away from competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. And, although we all see her as a high-performing athlete, that’s not always how she sees herself.

In this conversation, Ariarne shares how success changes relationships, why she doesn’t need a mindset coach, and how she’d trade every medal she’s ever won for a different kind of happiness.

