But Are You Happy?

We’ve all had that experience of working hard to achieve “the thing”—the big dream. Rejection is part of the journey, but when you finally reach that goal...it’s a feeling like no other - or at least, it should be, right? Turns out it's more complicated than that.

Amy Shark knows this all too well. After a decade of trying to break into the music scene, her hit song "Adore" landed her a deal with a major record label. Suddenly, she was in the spotlight, winning ARIA Awards and making appearances on late-night TV—everyone knew her name.

In this conversation, Amy chats with Clare Stephens about the reality of fame and how we can all be a little happier.

But, is Amy Shark happy now? You’ll have to listen to find out.

THE END BITS

You can listen to Amy's new album Sunday Sadness here.

