In this special mid-season episode of But Are You Happy, Clare Stephens talks to Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa.

Alexis describes her work as combining neuroscience, psychology and tough love - and that’s exactly what she does with her books and in her podcast, Do You F*cking Mind.

Alexis and Clare discuss the science of happiness and so much more - including how to make meaningful friendships as adults, how to end a toxic relationship and open yourself to a healthy one, how to move through heartbreak and identify the narcissists in our lives - and so much more.

THE END BITS

Want to hear more from Alexis? You can listen to Alexis’ podcast and find her books here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au to share your feedback about the show or to suggest a guest.

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa

Executive Producer: Naima Brown

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.