What are the pivotal experiences in your life that have shaped who you are today?

Australian actress Tammin Sursok has plenty of experiences to share, and she’s grateful for each one, no matter how challenging.

In this season finale of But Are You Happy?, Clare invites Tammin to share her story candidly. At first glance, you might not see the struggles she’s faced, but beneath the surface, she has battled feelings of shame and moments that shattered her self-esteem. She’s lived through serious health challenges, and now she’s navigating who she is today, with her family at the forefront.

So, is Tammin Sursok happy? You guessed it—you’ll have to listen to find out.

THE END BITS

The Butterfly Foundation is a great support service for anyone who struggles with disordered eating or body image issues. You can find more information here.

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Tammin Sursok

Executive Producer: Naima Brown

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.