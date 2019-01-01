News
It’s Time To Talk About Men

before the bump

16 hours ago · 36 minutes

Back


That’s right! Your eyes haven’t deceived you. We’re back with a special bonus episode of Before The Bump! 

But this one's a little bit different. We aren’t talking about vaginas and wombs... more penis and sperm. 

Dr. Sonja Jessup joins us to answer those awkward ejaculation questions; what your other half may be feeling when they find out THEY’RE the infertile ones, and of course everything in between. 

Plus, we ask a bunch of men what they know about their own fertility… the answer may UN-surprise you.

HELPFUL RESOURCES

Mamamia's Pregnancy Loss Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamamianeverforgotten/

Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Government Claim for Parental Leave and Family Assistance: https://www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/forms/fa100

Mental Health Information and Referral Helpline: 

1800 18 7263

CREDITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett & Zoe Marshall

Guests: Dr. Sonya Jessup

Producers: Pariya Taherzadeh & Bridget Northeast

This podcast is made possible by Elevit. 

