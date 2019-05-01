Are You Ever 'Ready' For A Baby?

This is the first installment of Mamamia's fertility podcast, Before The Bump, and the perfect place to get started if you want to get pregnant.

In this episode, we're looking at the age-old question "Are you ever really ready to have a baby?"

Fertility expert Dr. Sonya Jessup dispels myths around whether or not there's a 'perfect time' to get pregnant. She also shares her wisdom on what women should be doing about their fertility in their 20s to help themselves later in life. We also discuss the experts you need around you when you start trying and the tests you need to make sure everything is a-ok.

Plus, we're joined by a Human Resources expert to sort fact from fiction when it comes to paid parental leave rights. And to explain what steps you need to take at work to make sure you've got the support you need.

HELPFUL RESOURCES

Mamamia's Pregnancy Loss Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamamianeverforgotten/

Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Government Claim for Parental Leave and Family Assistance: https://www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/forms/fa100

Mental Health Information and Referral Helpline: 1800 18 7263

CREDITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett & Zoe Marshall

Guests: Dr. Sonya Jessup & Nicolle Stuart

Producers: Amelia Navascues and Luca Lavigne

This podcast is made possible by Elevit.