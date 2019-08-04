Why You Need A Gratitude Attitude At School

04 Aug 2019 · 16 minutes

Why You Need A Gratitude Attitude At School
This week we’re talking all about self-care which is another way of saying looking after yourself long term. And since we’re all different and have different needs, self-care means different things for different people.

Ask Me Anything is the podcast for any girl in your life looking for answers.

QUESTIONS COVERED THIS WEEK

I’m not very good at keeping a journal What are some other ways to practice gratitude?

I find going to sleep really hard. I just can’t seem to wind down and I lay in the dark a lot tossing and turning. Do you have any tips?

I once heard you talk about a Good Mood Jar. What is it?

CREDITS:

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff, Amelia Navascues and Ruth de Glas

GET IN TOUCH: Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia

Have an anonymous question you need to ask?

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at [email protected]

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network. 

00:00 / ???