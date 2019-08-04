Why You Need A Gratitude Attitude At School

This week we’re talking all about self-care which is another way of saying looking after yourself long term. And since we’re all different and have different needs, self-care means different things for different people.

QUESTIONS COVERED THIS WEEK

I’m not very good at keeping a journal What are some other ways to practice gratitude?

I find going to sleep really hard. I just can’t seem to wind down and I lay in the dark a lot tossing and turning. Do you have any tips?

I once heard you talk about a Good Mood Jar. What is it?

