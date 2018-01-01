News
Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

ask me anything

6 days ago · 48 minutes

We have a new online course called the Safe On Social Toolkit. Its all about keeping your kids safe online and we wanted to share it with you!  

Cybersafety expert Kirra Pendergast has visited schools all over Australia and has given talks to more than 500,000 students, teachers and parents about how to stay safe and be smart online.

She’s not about bans, guilt trips or making parents feel ashamed or overwhelmed. Kirra is about helping kids and the adults in their lives protect themselves and avoid exploitation and bullying.

She joins Mia Freedman to discuss her own experience with cyberbullying, which led her to start a business that now helps thousands of kids to stay safe on social media.

Kirra and Mamamia have created the Safe On Social Toolkit - a resource for anyone who wants to keep their kids safe online.

Its an online course made up of short videos you can watch on your phone, that will answer every question you've ever had about how to stay safe and use social media in a positive way.

For more information on the course, how to sign up and how to keep your kids safe online, visit: www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com 

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guests to Kirra Pendergast from Safe On Social Media 

Producer: Bridget Northeast

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

