Introducing Tiddas 4 Tiddas

Tiddas 4 Tiddas

03 Jul 2019 · 3 minutes

Tiddas 4 Tiddas launches on the 7th of July.

Tiddas 4 Tiddas was started as an initiative designed to empower young black women to know their worth and what they’re capable of. Tidda means sister and in this podcast series, we’ll bring to life stories of some of the countries deadliest Indigenous sisters. Hosted by Tiddas founder Marlee Silva in partnership with Mamamia, this show is about raising awareness and inspiring Indigenous excellence in the hopes that one day, we’ll all stand together...

Support the show.

