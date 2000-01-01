News
Having a toddler is one of the most exciting phases of being a parent. It’s also one of the most demanding. They need you all the time, they’re also learning and growing all the time. It’s why the wisdom and support of ‘the village’ is crucial in the pre-school years.

That’s where How To Build A Human comes in. Over 8 weeks, join Leigh Campbell as she speaks to some of Australia’s best-known parents and our resident parenting expert Gen Muir, to work out the perfect ingredients it takes to raise a well-rounded child - ready for their big future. 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.