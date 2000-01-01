You’ve been sitting at your desk, maybe in an office, maybe in your lounge room, for a few hours. You’ve got a to-do list as long as your right arm. And you can’t concentrate. But you have so MUCH work to do. What do you do? Do you power through? Knowing that the work that you're doing may not be the best? Or do you stop? And take a microbreak…

On this episode of 8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life, Deb is joined by productivity expert Cyril Peupion, author of Work Smarter, Live Better to unpack why you should be using micro-breaks in your everyday life. And, why you should ban hour-long meetings.

Host: Deborah Ho

With thanks to Cyril Peupion https://www.cyrilpeupion.com/

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

