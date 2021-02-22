8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Saying yes to absolutely everything in life can lead to burn out, as our guest Grace Jennings-Edquist discovered.

The author of The Yes Woman: How To Reclaim Your Power By Finally Saying No, Grace breaks down how saying 'yes' to the right things can lead to more opportunities and balance in your work and personal life.

CREDITS:

Host: Deborah Ho

With thanks to Grace Jennings-Edquist. You can buy her book here.

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.