8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

All office-workers know there is nothing worse than a meeting, just for the sake of a meeting. New data has found that the average professional spends more than half their work week in meetings. So what's the solution?

This week we hear from ‎Cyril Peupion from Work Smarter, Live Better to find out if meeting free days actually work?

We know when making your business dreams a reality, every dollar counts.

By completing a quick survey about your business, and to thank you for your time, you will go in the running to win a $50 Gift Voucher! Here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Deborah Ho

Guest: ‎Cyril Peupion from Work Smarter, Live Better

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business https://www.optus.com.au/business/business-collective/author/mamamia

Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.