Growing up, your parents are your world, and sometimes sooner than you think the carers become the ones who need to be looked after.

Welcome to the ‘sandwich generation’ sometimes you’re parenting young children and your parents at the same time, and all the while you are trying to hold down a job and still have a life.

It’s tough, we see you and this episode is for you.

This episode we are speaking to Jean Kittson, who knows the job of parenting parents so well she’s written a how-to book about it. We’ll also speak to author and podcaster Ali Daddo who is right in the middle of this tricky time.

456 Club is proudly made in partnership with Priceline Pharmacy.

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GUESTS:

Jean Kittson

Ali Daddo

CREDITS

Hosts: Narelda Jacobs & Cathrine Mahoney

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

HAVE YOUR SAY:

We know that everybody's experience in their 40s 50s and 60s looks and feels different, so we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete a short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 voucher.