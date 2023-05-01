Have you ever felt invisible?

From being overlooked for career opportunities, to being isolated from loved ones, and feeling overshadowed by children this week we get vulnerable to prove that we are in this together.

Plus we chat with Carlii Lyon, a personal brand expert who helps women in their 40’s and beyond rebrand themselves to feel relevant in their lives again.

The 456 Club is proudly made in partnership with Priceline Pharmacy

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GUESTS:

Carlii Lyon, A Brand In You

And, Cathy, Sandra & Rose for sharing their story.

CREDITS

Hosts: Narelda Jacobs & Cathrine Mahoney

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

HAVE YOUR SAY:

We know that everybody's experience in their 40s 50s and 60s looks and feels different, so we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete a short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 voucher.