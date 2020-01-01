There’s something we need to talk about more.

Naomi Watts, Alison Brahe-Daddo & Dr Ginni Mansberg sat down with Mia Freedman to talk about the Bermuda Triangle of women’s health. The funny and the not so pleasurable, hot mess stuff.

They get real about the rollercoaster that is menopause and peri-menopause. The chaos, brain fog, sex drive and silver linings.

Prepare for a huge flow of beautiful stories and some new found IDGAF attitudes.

THE END BITS:

Subscribe to Mamamia



You can find Naomi Watts on Instagram here.



Alison Brahe-Daddo is on Instagram here.



Dr Ginni Mansberg is on Instagram here.



Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info, and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.