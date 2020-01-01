Angry, much? Yep, we get it.

Today we’re talking to Jacinta Parsons about rage. The ABC radio presenter and author has a sharp and clever book called A Question of Age. It’s not an angry book, but she writes brilliantly about one of the most common - yet surprising - things about midlife: The fury.

In this conversation, we talk about why anger might be a very rational response to many things about… life. Like many women, she lives with a chronic illness, is a parent, and has a big job, but now Jacinta’s done pretending that everything is fine, and has made some big changes – to relationships, to work, and to how she handles her health - to live a better midlife. We talk about all that, and why it’s so complicated, dealing with the transition from “young” to “old”.

So put down the mask, relax that forced smile, and join Holly Wainwright with Jacinta Parsons, for a peaceful chat about rage.

LINKS:

You can buy the book A Question of Age by Jacinta Parsons here

Follow Jacinta Parsons on Instagram

Follow Holly Wainwright on Instagram

If you feel overwhelmed by your rage and emotions - and you need some help, please call Lifeline at: 13 11 14

If you need additional support with depression, anxiety or your mental health, please call Beyond Blue at: 1300 22 4636

And if you need medical support or expert knowledge about perimenopause, menopause, and your health, please reach out to the Australasia Menopause Society: https://www.menopause.org.au/

THE END BITS:

Share your feedback! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Follow us on Instagram @MidbyMamamia or sign up to the MID newsletter, dropping weekly here.

CREDITS:

Host: Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Naima Brown

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.