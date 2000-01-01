News
How Often Do You Water To Your Friendship Garden?

Friendships are some of the most important relationships in our lives, but just how much time and care are you really giving to your friendship garden?

Today we chat with Bec Sparrow from the Friendship Project and Chaotic Social's Chrissy Flanagan about how to friend new friends, keep old friendships going strong and repair the connections that are fading out. 

The 456 Club is proudly made in partnership with Priceline Pharmacy.

A SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GUESTS: 
Rebecca Sparrow - The Friendship Project
Chrissy Flanagan - Chaotic Social

CREDITS
Hosts: Narelda Jacobs & Cathrine Mahoney
Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz
Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

HAVE YOUR SAY: 
We know that everybody's experience in their 40s 50s and 60s looks and feels different, so we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete a short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 voucher. 