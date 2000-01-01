News
Bonus: Does Your Divorce Need A PR Strategy...

Follow The Quicky

We've seen celebrities harness the power of public relations to navigate tricky or embarrassing situations time and time again.

But could the everyday person use PR to get out of their own personal crisis... something like the post-divorce period?

When things get messy, people take sides and the story spins out of control, could a PR strategy be useful during your spilt? Today we find out. 

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice note or email us at thequicky@mamamia.com.au and one of our Podcast Producers will come back to you ASAP.

CREDITS

Host: Grace Rouvray & Claire Murphy 

With thanks to: George Konstand, Director of Brandology 

Senior Producer: Taylah Strano 

Audio Producer: Thom Lion 